WATCH: Highlights of new Chiefs RB Le’Veon Bell

The Kansas City Chiefs added a new running back to the mix, agreeing to terms with Le’Veon Bell on a one-year deal.

Bell was drafted out of Michigan State by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2013 NFL Draft. After spending the first six years of his career in Pittsburgh, he spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets before he was recently released. During the course of his NFL career, he’s made many highlight-reel plays, earning three Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro selections. His signature feature as a player would his patience as a runner, though, he’s also known for hurdling defenders and making acrobatic grabs as a pass-catcher.

Below you’ll find a look at Bell’s career highlights dating back to his days in Michigan State all the way through last season with the New York Jets.

Michigan State Highlights

2013 NFL Scouting Combine

Pittsburgh Steelers (2013-2017)

New York Jets (2019-2020)

