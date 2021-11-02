WATCH: Highlights of new Chiefs DE Melvin Ingram

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new pass rusher after trading to acquire Pittsburgh Steelers DE Melvin Ingram ahead of the NFL’s upcoming trade deadline.

Ingram played nine seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before becoming a free agent this past offseason. He flirted with signing with Kansas City in free agency before landing with the Steelers where he played in just six games this season.

With a decade of rushing the passer and 50 career sacks under his belt, Ingram has managed a number of highlight-reel plays over the course of his career. Below you’ll find highlights of Ingram from his time in Los Angeles to his brief stint in Pittsburgh.

Melvin Ingram 2021-2022 highlights

AP Photo/Justin Berl

Melvin Ingram with his first SACK as a Steeler 😤#Steelers pic.twitter.com/wHWfGsXWwL — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) September 19, 2021

The @Raiders must be able to hold against the @Steelers front four today. Here, @MattBowen41

shows how Melvin Ingram's contain ability, coupled with Hayward's command of the double, creates lanes for T.J Watt to get home for the sack. @gregcosell#NFL#RaiderNation #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/8Y0PMFjoyP — NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) September 19, 2021

Reminder: The Steelers, who have led the NFL in sacks in each of the last four seasons, signed Melvin Ingram for just $4 million. pic.twitter.com/fj2WBJicyb — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) September 15, 2021

Hello, Melvin Ingram. Even though Penei Sewell gets a great jump, Ingram leverages his right arm to swim around Sewell, showcases great bend and NEARLY forces a strip sack. pic.twitter.com/wt9yuMZPQB — Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) August 22, 2021

Make it six in a row for Melvin Ingram's spin move. Would've had the pressure/sack if he didn't trip on the center's legs. I'll put together another compilation this week/next week. https://t.co/oOJjidSLi5 pic.twitter.com/hnVu22ZUCP — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 19, 2021

Melvin Ingram 2020-2021 highlights

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Melvin Ingram 2019-2020 highlights

AP Photo/Denis Poroy

Melvin Ingram 2017-2018 highlights

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

No. 48 - Melvin Ingram (Top-100 players of 2019)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

