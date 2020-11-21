WATCH: Highlights of new Chiefs CB DeAndre Baker

The Kansas City Chiefs made things official on Thursday, signing ex-New York Giants CB DeAndre Baker to the practice squad. The expectation is that Baker will take a few weeks to learn the Chiefs’ playbook and get into football shape before joining the 53-man roster.

Baker was drafted by the Giants out of the University of Georgia in the 2019 NFL Draft. He earned the Jim Thorpe Award as a senior, recognizing him as the best DB in college football that season. He finished his four-year career with the Bulldogs with 116 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, 23 passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

In his rookie year with the Giants, Baker struggled at times, allowing seven touchdowns and over 50 catches in coverage. There were, however, some redeeming moments for him on film. The coaching staff in Kansas City clearly thinks they can develop him into a better player.

Below you’ll find highlights from his time in college, as well as his rookie season with the Giants.

