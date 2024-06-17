Watch: Highlights of new Chargers safety Tony Jefferson

The Chargers added depth to their safety room by signing veteran Tony Jefferson following his tryout at mandatory minicamp.

To get excited about what Jefferson is going to bring to the table, check out these highlights:

Former Ravens S Tony Jefferson is still available to be signed. 6 months removed from his tearing his ACL, but before the injury he was making some fantastic plays like this in coverage pic.twitter.com/4xGzVpLfsn — Billy M (@BillyM_91) May 10, 2020

Tony Jefferson has roots in the hoods of Eastlake in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/o0gylCleWa https://t.co/1vnjKyeMiV — Chargers Country (@ChargersCountry) June 5, 2024

Tony Jefferson, 30 years old, playing in preseason week 1? Fills this gap like a banshee and STICKS the back. Sheesh. Filled that hole like it’s the fourth quarter against Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/UMi9mxXKhV — Spencer Schultz (@ravens4dummies) August 15, 2022

Tony Jefferson: Still making plays Huge open field tackle on Rams 2-point try #Sooners pic.twitter.com/gnWOcLMjam — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) January 2, 2022

