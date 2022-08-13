WATCH: Highlights from Cardinals’ 36-23 preseason win over Bengals

Jess Root
The Arizona Cardinals picked up a preseason-opening 36-23 win Friday night over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterbacks Trace McSorley and Jarret Gurantano each threw touchdown passes. Running back Jonathan Ward had a pair of touchdown runs. Linebacker Victoir Dimukeje had a pair of sacks. Receiver Greg Dortch made plays in the passing game and had a big punt return.

The Bengals also had their highlights.

Catch them all in the full video highlights from the game above.

FINAL SCORE: Cardinals beat down Bengals 36-23 in preseason opener

