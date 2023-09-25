WATCH: Highlights from Cardinals’ 28-16 win over Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals picked up their first win of the season on Sunday, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 28-26. They scored on all five of their first-half possessions, had an eight-point halftime lead and didn’t give it up the way they did in the season half last week.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs did not turn the ball over and threw a touchdown pass. The Cardinals rushed for 222 yards as a team and the defense held the Cowboys to only one touchdown in five trips to the red zone.

Both teams had highlight plays. Catch every play below in the video.

