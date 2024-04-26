WATCH: Highlights of new Bucs offensive lineman Graham Barton

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton with the No. 26 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, adding a versatile blocker to the trenches.

Barton can line up anywhere along the offensive line, and while he spent most of his time at left tackle for the Blue Devils, he’ll line up at either guard or center for the Bucs.

Watch the video above to see Barton’s best highlights from the college level.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire