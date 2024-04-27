WATCH: Highlights of Bucs’ 4th-round pick, Oregon RB Bucky Irving

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another explosive playmaker for their offense Saturday, spending the No. 125 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft on Oregon running back Bucky Irving.

A small but explosive runner, Irving has a three-down skill set that should be a strong fit for Liam Coen’s offense in Tampa Bay. He’ll pair up with Rachaad White to help improve the Bucs’ lackluster ground game.

Watch the video above to see some of Irving’s top plays from his college career.

