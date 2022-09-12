WATCH: Highlights from Bucs’ 19-3 Week 1 win vs. Cowboys

Despite multiple injuries to key players on offense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rode a dominant performance from their defense and a big night from running back Leonard Fournette to a 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

Fournette racked up 127 yards on the ground, while Tom Brady found Mike Evans and Julio Jones for big plays throughout the game. Four field goals from Ryan Succop helped the Bucs build an early lead, but one three-pointer on their opening drive was all the Cowboys would see of the scoreboard.

Check out all of the best highlights from Sunday night’s win for the Bucs:

