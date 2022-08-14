WATCH: Highlights from Broncos’ 17-7 preseason win over Cowboys

The Denver Broncos defeated the Dallas Cowboys 17-7 in their preseason opener on Saturday evening. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson threw two touchdown passes and kicker Brandon McManus added a field goal in the victory.

Check out highlights from the game in the above video, courtesy of the NFL. Up next for Denver is a road game against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 20.

