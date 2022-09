The Associated Press

It was one of the ugliest games of Russell Wilson's storied career. ''We're still learning each other as a whole new system,'' Wilson said after the Broncos grinded out an 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The Broncos are 2-1 atop the topsy-turvy AFC West after Melvin Gordon atoned for two fumbles with a late 1-yard touchdown run and safety Kareem Jackson recovered Jeff Wilson Jr.'s fumble with 1:05 left to preserve the hard-fought win.