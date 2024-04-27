Watch highlights of Braden Fiske, the Rams’ new defensive lineman

The Los Angeles Rams’ defensive line lost a future Hall of Famer in Aaron Donald this offseason after he retired from the NFL, so the front office had to begin rebuilding along the defensive front. They did so early in the draft by selecting Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske with the 39th overall pick, a selection that was made after trading up from No. 52.

The Rams obviously loved Fiske’s game and didn’t want to let him get away, moving up 13 spots to ensure he would wear blue and yellow. Fiske was a teammate of Verse at Florida State and the two of them wreaked havoc up front for the Seminoles.

Fiske had six sacks last season to go with nine tackles for a loss, helping Florida State go undefeated in the regular season. When you flip on the tape, you see a relentless defender who never gives up on a play and is always working to get off his blocks, which leads to impactful plays.

Take a look at his highlight reel from 2023, his only season at FSU.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire