Watch highlights of Bobby Wagner’s best plays in NFL

Few teams know Bobby Wagner better than the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve faced the future Hall of Fame linebacker 19 times in his career, watching him rack up 156 total tackles in those contests.

Now, they’ll have him on their side. The Rams agreed to a five-year deal with Wagner on Thursday, giving him $50 million to come aboard. Wagner gets the chance to face his former team twice a year, which was an added benefit of coming to Los Angeles.

Rams fans are more than familiar with Wagner’s game, which is why they were so hopeful that he would pick L.A. over Baltimore. And now that he has, there’s no better time to watch Wagner’s career highlights.

Here’s a four-minute video of Wagner’s best plays, going year by year from 2012 to 2021. When you make as many impactful plays as Wagner has, it’s not hard to find highlights in any given season.