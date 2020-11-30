WATCH: Highlights from Bills’ win over the Chargers
While the final score might not seem it, the Buffalo Bills did a lot right in their 27-17 win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12.
The Bills (8-3) defense certainly stepped up, but the offense pulled off the tricks, too. Heck, even special teams got in on the fun.
Check out the full highlight package from the Bills’ win over the Chargers above in the video player above.
