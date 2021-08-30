WATCH: Highlights from Bills’ preseason win vs. Packers

The Buffalo Bills finished their exhibition season in undefeated fashion, topping the Green Bay Packers 19-0 on Saturday.

From here on out, the games are real. Still, this final preseason game did include some familiar faces, as some starters did play. Among those were quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and both got in on the action in this one.

If you took your Saturday to skip out on the preseason finale, check out the highlight video above for all the action.

