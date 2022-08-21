WATCH: Highlights of Bills’ preseason win over the Broncos

The Bills took on the Broncos in their second preseason game of 2022. The exhibition contest involved a brief appearance from Josh Allen but whether or not he was on the field, the Bills rolled in the 42-15 contest.

