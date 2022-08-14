WATCH: Highlights of Bills’ preseason win over the Colts

The Buffalo Bills rallied against the Indianapolis Colts in their first exhibition game of the 2022 preseason.

As is the nature of such games, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. The Colts got in their highlights early, but the Bills eventually had one more in the end.

Check out the video player above for highlights from the win.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire