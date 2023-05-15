WATCH: Highlights from Bills 2023 rookie minicamp

The Buffalo Bills were on the field taking on one of their first practices of 2023 over the weekend… well, not everyone.

The team’s 2023 NFL draft class, undrafted rookie signees, and others trying out for the team were.

Here are highlights from the session via local media:

All of the #Bills draft class videos today. Here's fifth round pick WR Justin Shorter at rookie mini camp. pic.twitter.com/KRjNOECSaP — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 12, 2023

All eyes were on #Bills first round pick Dalton Kincaid at rookie mini camp today. pic.twitter.com/FejxDR1qX1 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 12, 2023

#Bills second round pick O'Cyrus Torrence getting some valuable work in with offensive line coach Aaron Kromer at rookie mini camp. pic.twitter.com/T6wxufnDQf — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 12, 2023

And here are O’Cyrus Torrence and Nick Broeker, working with OL coaches… #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/dn4ktbSOh3 — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) May 12, 2023

#BillsMafia — your first look at tight end Dalton Kincaid (a thread)… pic.twitter.com/AUNXUHTMz8 — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) May 12, 2023

Say hello to second round pick O’Cyrus Torrence, third round pick Dorian Williams & fifth round pick Justin Shorter 👋🏻 #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/dy8W9J0eH2 — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 12, 2023

