WATCH: Highlights from Bills 2023 rookie minicamp
The Buffalo Bills were on the field taking on one of their first practices of 2023 over the weekend… well, not everyone.
The team’s 2023 NFL draft class, undrafted rookie signees, and others trying out for the team were.
Here are highlights from the session via local media:
Rookies first day at One Bills Drive. 🤩#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/OIF4258LXQ
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 12, 2023
All of the #Bills draft class videos today.
Here's fifth round pick WR Justin Shorter at rookie mini camp. pic.twitter.com/KRjNOECSaP
— Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 12, 2023
All eyes were on #Bills first round pick Dalton Kincaid at rookie mini camp today. pic.twitter.com/FejxDR1qX1
— Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 12, 2023
#Bills second round pick O'Cyrus Torrence getting some valuable work in with offensive line coach Aaron Kromer at rookie mini camp. pic.twitter.com/T6wxufnDQf
— Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 12, 2023
And here are O’Cyrus Torrence and Nick Broeker, working with OL coaches… #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/dn4ktbSOh3
— Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) May 12, 2023
#BillsMafia — your first look at tight end Dalton Kincaid (a thread)… pic.twitter.com/AUNXUHTMz8
— Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) May 12, 2023
Say hello to second round pick O’Cyrus Torrence, third round pick Dorian Williams & fifth round pick Justin Shorter 👋🏻 #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/dy8W9J0eH2
— Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 12, 2023
t̶i̶g̶h̶t̶ ̶e̶n̶d̶ ̶
w̶i̶d̶e̶ ̶r̶e̶c̶e̶i̶v̶e̶r̶ ̶
dalton kincaid#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/vGtHA6oyRG
— Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 12, 2023