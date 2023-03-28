Watch: Highlights of new Bengals TE Irv Smith Jr.

The Cincinnati Bengals finally found a tight end in free agency with the signing of Irv Smith Jr. during the second wave of the open market.

A former second-round pick, Smith has battled injuries and getting meaningful chances as a pass-catcher over four seasons as a pro so far.

Even so, when he’s had the chance, Smith has put up some notable highlights.

Looking at the highlight reels below, it’s easy to see why the Bengals were drawn to his talent on the open market and why fans have every reason to hope and think he’s the next breakout tight end for the team while playing in the Joe Burrow-led offense.

.@Vikings take an early lead with an Irv Smith TD! #SKOL 📺: #MINvsLAC on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ALWDCpltog pic.twitter.com/SNEX5ChUcE — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2019

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire