WATCH: Highlights of Bengals’ Kris Jenkins in college

The Cincinnati Bengals took Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins with their second-round choice in the 2024 NFL draft.

Jenkins’ stats during his time with the Wolverines are impressive, and it shows up in the film as well.

Coming off of a college national title, he was one of the top players at the position available and easily improves the outlook of the Bengals’ front seven on the defensive side of the ball. His measurables at the combine and his pro day speak for themselves, but his stats on the field back them up.

Here’s a look at some of Jenkins’ best highlights and film after the team made him the No. 49 overall pick.

Kris Jenkins is a fairly raw defensive tackle when it comes to rushing the passer but the flashes are there for high potential. He's an ox against the run who can also get off of the ball.pic.twitter.com/osTny8lREk — mike (@bengals_sans) April 27, 2024

