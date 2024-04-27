WATCH: Highlights of Bengals’ Jermaine Burton in college

The Cincinnati Bengals thrilled fans in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft with the selection of Alabama wideout Jermaine Burton.

One look at Burton’s stats or highlights makes it easy to see why.

Burton was a staple of SEC ball last year with splash plays as he averaged better than 20 yards per catch. And now, fans get to watch those highlights wondering just how well he’ll fit in a Joe Burrow-directed offense alongside fellow wideouts Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase.

Here’s a look at some of Burton’s best highlights and film right after the team made him the 80th overall pick:

Alabama targeted Jermaine Burton four times on third down against Tennessee and converted each one of them. Here's a look back at the receiver's third-down dominance against the Volunteers ⬇️ 🔗https://t.co/4a4EtPkFip pic.twitter.com/Dm5I7w6gsy — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) October 23, 2023

Jermaine Burton is dripping with talent and love the fit with the Bengals. Really smooth route runner with the speed to win deep, and can create YAC. Some Christian Kirk to his game. pic.twitter.com/c2fCkiCBUL — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 27, 2024

TD catch off the DOME 🙌 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/PhrGzbNe22 — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 2, 2023

