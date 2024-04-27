Advertisement

WATCH: Highlights of Bengals’ Jermaine Burton in college

Chris Roling
·1 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals thrilled fans in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft with the selection of Alabama wideout Jermaine Burton.

One look at Burton’s stats or highlights makes it easy to see why.

Burton was a staple of SEC ball last year with splash plays as he averaged better than 20 yards per catch. And now, fans get to watch those highlights wondering just how well he’ll fit in a Joe Burrow-directed offense alongside fellow wideouts Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase.

Here’s a look at some of Burton’s best highlights and film right after the team made him the 80th overall pick:

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire