WATCH: Highlights of Bengals’ Erick All in college

The Cincinnati Bengals picked up another weapon for Joe Burrow’s offense with an extensive highlight reel in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Said weapon is Erick All, an explosive all-around tight end who, at least based on the highlights, looks like he could become a favorite target of Burrow in a hurry.

As noted in our breakdown of the pick, there are some medical concerns with All.

But based on the film and highlights, it is clear that if his body can hold up, the Bengals might have a steal of a value.

Here’s a look at some clips and highlights:

If Erick All’s body is up for it in the NFL, Joe Burrow just found the monster pass-catching TE he’s been looking for. All was a late-R3 guy on my board. pic.twitter.com/TVOvNk1kOH — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) April 27, 2024

