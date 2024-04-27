Advertisement

WATCH: Highlights of Bengals’ Erick All in college

Chris Roling
·1 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals picked up another weapon for Joe Burrow’s offense with an extensive highlight reel in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Said weapon is Erick All, an explosive all-around tight end who, at least based on the highlights, looks like he could become a favorite target of Burrow in a hurry.

As noted in our breakdown of the pick, there are some medical concerns with All.

But based on the film and highlights, it is clear that if his body can hold up, the Bengals might have a steal of a value.

Here’s a look at some clips and highlights:

