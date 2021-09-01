WATCH: Highlights of new Bears WR Breshad Perriman

The Chicago Bears signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman Wednesday in a move that was greeted with some frustration by the fans.

It’s not that Perriman isn’t an intriguing addition to the passing game because of his combination of size and speed, but his signing was at the expense of Rodney Adams, who became something of a fan favorite this summer.

Perriman is coming off an underwhelming 2020 season with the New York Jets. He appeared in 12 games and finished with just 30 catches for 505 yards and three touchdowns. On the plus side, he averaged nearly 17 yards per catch, which was in line with his career average of 16.5 yards per reception.

Perriman was the 26th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and his career has fallen way short of expectations, largely because of injuries. He’s appeared in 63 games in five seasons and has just 125 catches for 2,066 yards and 14 scores. His best season came in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he recorded 36 catches for 645 yards and six touchdowns.

So what’s left in Perriman’s oft-injured tank? Judge for yourself. Here are his highlights from the 2020 season: