WATCH: Highlights of new Bears' pass rusher, Robert Quinn

The Bears' pass rush received a much-needed boost with the addition of former Cowboy edge defender, Robert Quinn, who agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with the team on Tuesday.

Quinn replaces the underachieving and now ex-Bear Leonard Floyd and will pair with Khalil Mack to give the Bears one of the most ferocious pass-rush tandems in the NFC.

If you aren't familiar with just how good Quinn is, check out his highlights from last season:

Quinn ended 2019 with 11.5 sacks and has 80.5 in his career. Compare that to Floyd, who had 11.5 sacks over the last three seasons combined.

The Bears defense was already championship caliber before Quinn's addition. Now, it has a chance to be truly special.

