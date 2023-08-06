WATCH: Highlights from Bears Family Fest practice

The Chicago Bears held their annual Family Fest at Soldier Field on Sunday, which marked the team’s 10th practice of training camp.

There were 15,106 fans in attendance, according to the Sun-Times‘ Patrick Finley, on what was a rainy, gloomy day.

The Bears were without half of their defensive starters, sidelined by injury, including linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerback Kyler Gordon, defensive end DeMarcus Walker and linebacker Jack Sanborn.

But it was Chicago’s offense that had its sharpest practice in the last few days, where quarterback Justin Fields and wide receivers DJ Moore and Chase Claypool continued to shine.

The team released highlights from Family Fest, which features an impressive touchdown pass from Fields to Moore and Jaylon Johnson showing off his ballhawk skills.

The guys put on a show at Family Fest 🍿 pic.twitter.com/9fR7KUS3FY — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire