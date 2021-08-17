WATCH: Highlights from the Bears’ 15th training camp practice

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Tuesday for their first padded practice following their preseason opener.

The defense had another dominant practice, where they had interceptions of both Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. The offense had its share of struggles, including turnovers, penalties and had trouble getting into a rhythm. Which is good news for the defense, not so much for the offense.

Following Monday’s practice, the Bears have released their official highlights, which features some interceptions by safeties Eddie Jackson and Marqui Christian, who was making plenty of plays on Tuesday.

