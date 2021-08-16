WATCH: Highlights from the Bears’ 14th training camp practice

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Monday following their 20-13 preseason win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

The defense had another dominant practice, where they picked off Andy Dalton and Justin Fields a combined three times and were close to getting a couple of more. Tight end Jesse James also continues to make a name for himself, as he continues to be Fields’ favorite target.

Following Monday’s practice, the Bears have released their official highlights, which feature some nice throws by Dalton and Fields, as well as the return of the takeaway bucket with interceptions by Jaylon Johnson and Teez Tabor.

