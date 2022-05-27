WATCH: Highlights from 49ers OTAs

Smells like football 🏈 pic.twitter.com/hAuyfkdQqk — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 26, 2022

Video access during OTAs is difficult to come across, but the 49ers on Thursday posted a quick highlight video of some of the goings on from the first few days of on-field practices.

The early OTA sessions are less about perfecting anything and more about knocking some offseason rust off. The practices are not padded and there’s no contact allowed so there isn’t a lot to glean from the on-field work.

Still the club found a handful of highlights to string together, including a couple shots of QB Trey Lance making throws. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked whether Lance’s throwing motion looked different, and Shanahan said he didn’t notice anything significant.

Perhaps the release is a little bit quicker, but based on the short video above and a look at some throws from last season, there isn’t anything noticeable on video.

Matt Barrows of the Athletic spoke with Adam Dedeaux, the QB coach Lance is working with this offseason in Southern California, and Dedeaux said there haven’t been any mechanical adjustments … yet. Via Barrows’ recent mailbag:

His instructor, Adam Dedeaux, told me that wasn’t the case — there weren’t any significant modifications and that the sessions served as more of a reset after a 2021 season in which Lance dealt with several injuries, including to the forefinger on his throwing hand. Dedeaux did note, however, that Lance would be returning to Orange County after the 49ers’ spring practices are complete. He said that if there were any meaningful adjustments to Lance’s motion, they would be made then.

While video of Lance may be limited for now, we’ll get a much better look in late July once training camp starts.