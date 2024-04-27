Watch: All the highlights from 49ers new CB Renardo Green

After landing a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers shifted to the defensive side of the ball in the second round on Friday night.

With the No. 64 overall pick, the 49ers added Florida State cornerback Renardo Green in the second round. Green earned a second-team All-ACC bid with the Seminoles in 2023. The 6-foot-0 cornerback picked up 13 pass breakups in his final season in Tallahassee, which was good enough for sixth in all of college football. Green also notched one interception last season.

Most of Green’s impressive highlight reel came in a primetime matchup against LSU and their first-round duo of Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. Both Tiger wide receivers went in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Via @OurSF49ers on Twitter:

#49ers new CB Renardo Green LOCKED DOWN Malik Nabers last season 🗜️ 🗜️ pic.twitter.com/7CoVunixWk — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) April 27, 2024

Get to know the newest member of the 49ers with all of his highlights via YouTube:

