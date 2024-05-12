Advertisement

WATCH: Highlights from 2024 Bears rookie minicamp

alyssa barbieri
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears conducted rookie minicamp this weekend, where they welcomed their five-man draft class, nine-player undrafted rookie free agent class and a handful of tryout players to the practice field at Halas Hall.

Quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze were the main attractions during Friday and Saturday’s practices — although Odunze sat out the final day due to hamstring tightness.

The Bears social account shared some quick highlights from this weekend’s rookie minicamp practices:

The Bears will be back on the practice field for the start of organized team activities, which kick off next week. The practices will be conducted May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29 and May 31.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire