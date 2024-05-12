WATCH: Highlights from 2024 Bears rookie minicamp

The Chicago Bears conducted rookie minicamp this weekend, where they welcomed their five-man draft class, nine-player undrafted rookie free agent class and a handful of tryout players to the practice field at Halas Hall.

Quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze were the main attractions during Friday and Saturday’s practices — although Odunze sat out the final day due to hamstring tightness.

The Bears social account shared some quick highlights from this weekend’s rookie minicamp practices:

That's a wrap on rookie minicamp 🎬 pic.twitter.com/94N4Y4UXjf — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 11, 2024

The Bears will be back on the practice field for the start of organized team activities, which kick off next week. The practices will be conducted May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29 and May 31.

