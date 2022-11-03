WATCH: Highlight reel of new Bills RB Nyheim Hines
The Bills made a splash at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. In a deal with the Colts, the team acquired Nyheim Hines.
A running back by trade, Hines can do a lot more than just carry the ball. He’s known as versatile playmaker that can add a lot to an offense.
Need proof? Check out the YouTube player above for a full highlight reel of Hines with the Colts.
