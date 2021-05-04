WATCH: Highlight reel for Bills’ first-round pick Greg Rousseau

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The Bills projected forward and dipped into the “boom-or-bust” pool of the 2021 NFL draft in Round 1. Buffalo tabbed Greg Rousseau of Miami as their top-overall pick at No. 30 overall.

What did the Bills like in Rousseau’s game? Have a look for yourself. Check out the 2019 highlight reel for Rousseau’s season via the ACC Network above.

