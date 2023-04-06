WATCH: Highlight plays shed light on Texas breakout players for 2023

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has his team looking sharp this spring. That is, if this highlight reel is any indication.

There’s a lot to unpack with a handful of players flashing on the field. Upperclassmen linebacker David Gbenda, wide receiver Casey Cain and backup quarterback Maalik Murphy see plenty of camera time in the featured reels. It gives credence to the notion that Casey Cain brings some of his best football in practices.

The three biggest takeaways for me involve three players who could have breakout seasons in 2023. First, Quinn Ewers looks incredibly sharp in the limited action we’re able to watch. Ewers makes an effortless throw to Ja’Tavion Sanders on the run, hitting Sanders on a corner route in stride.

The second realization is that edge rusher Barryn Sorrell is huge. Sorrell looks like the freshman iteration of Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins.

The most enlightening highlight sees Texas running back Savion Red displacing second year edge Justice Finkley with a powerful stiff arm. Short as it may be, the highlight gives an idea of why the team thinks so highly of Red heading into the upcoming season.

Plays being made all over the field 👀 pic.twitter.com/N4HYpsxOwT — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) April 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire