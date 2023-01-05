Watch: Highlight of Notre Dame signees at All-American Bowl

Michael Chen
·2 min read

The Irish are very well represented at this years All-American Bowl. In total there are nine Notre Dame signees that were invited to the game but for three of them (offensive lineman Charles Jagusah, quarterback Kenny Minchey and defensive end Boubacar Traore) are out with injuries.

The majority of the healthy future Irish players are in San Antonio already but wide receiver Rico Flores won’t arrive until tomorrow. There are still more than a few highlights that were shared on twitter of the soon-to-be Irish freshman. Check out the clips below of Notre Dame’s next stars.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Safety Adon Shuler

Cornerback Micah Bell

Bell

Offensive lineman Sullivan Absher and defensive end Brenan Vernon

Linebacker Drayk Bowen

Bowen

The five active players together

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire

Recommended Stories