Watch: Highlight of Notre Dame signees at All-American Bowl

The Irish are very well represented at this years All-American Bowl. In total there are nine Notre Dame signees that were invited to the game but for three of them (offensive lineman Charles Jagusah, quarterback Kenny Minchey and defensive end Boubacar Traore) are out with injuries.

The majority of the healthy future Irish players are in San Antonio already but wide receiver Rico Flores won’t arrive until tomorrow. There are still more than a few highlights that were shared on twitter of the soon-to-be Irish freshman. Check out the clips below of Notre Dame’s next stars.

Safety Adon Shuler

Notre Dame S Adon Shuler making his presence felt on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/xGm5X0u5js — Irish Sports Daily (@ISDUpdate) January 3, 2023

Cornerback Micah Bell

#NotreDame commit Micah Bell breaks up the pass from Pierce Spurlin pic.twitter.com/1iUVov28yZ — Logan Jones (@_GIJones) January 3, 2023

Bell

Notre Dame CB Micah Bell with the INT. pic.twitter.com/LNgQRLyQhy — Irish Sports Daily (@ISDUpdate) January 4, 2023

Offensive lineman Sullivan Absher and defensive end Brenan Vernon

OL Sullivan Absher and DL Brenan Vernon faced each other during Wednesday’s All-American Bowl afternoon session. Here’s who won the battle between the two Notre Dame signees. pic.twitter.com/T6P2rNzKv5 — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) January 4, 2023

Linebacker Drayk Bowen

Notre Dame LB Drayk Bowen gets an interception on Tuesday afternoon. #Athlete pic.twitter.com/O0QMpNgVJl — Irish Sports Daily (@ISDUpdate) January 3, 2023

Bowen

The five active players together

Notre Dame has five signees participating in this week’s All-American Bowl: S Adon Shuler, CB Micah Bell, LB Drayk Bowen, OL Sullivan Absher & DL Brenan Vernon. The East and West squads scrimmaged each together this afternoon. Rico Flores Jr. & Charles Jagusah arrive Thursday. pic.twitter.com/GTxq2kJbx0 — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) January 4, 2023

