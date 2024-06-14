WATCH: High school highlights from newest Wisconsin football commit 2025 LB Mason Posa

Wisconsin football received commitment No. 18 in the class of 2025 with linebacker Mason Posa’s announcement on Thursday.

Posa chose the Badgers over other finalists Oregon and Texas A&M. He joins three other linebackers who have pledged to Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 thus far: three-star Cooper Catalano, three-star Brenden Anes and three-star Samuel Lateju.

At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Posa is a credentialed wrestler and captured two New Mexico 5A state titles as a freshman and sophomore at La Cueva High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The ferociousness displayed on the mat certainly bleeds onto the gridiron.

In 10 contests, Posa finished his junior campaign with 99 tackles, 14 TFLs, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Posa captured a 6A State Championship in 2023 as one of the key cogs in his team’s defense.

Here are some of the highlights from his junior campaign:

Junior Season highlights

https://t.co/2F7WOIjclh — Mason Posa (@MasonPosa) November 28, 2023

The rising senior typically roams around the line of scrimmage, but he has also taken reps in the defensive backfield. Regardless of his position between the tick marks, Posa’s explosiveness and versatility make him a unique prospect ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Posa is immediately the top-ranked player in Wisconsin’s class of 2025. He is 247Sports’ No. 154 player in the class of 2025, No. 18 linebacker and No. 1 recruit from his home state of New Mexico.

