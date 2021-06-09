WATCH: High school basketball highlights of Celtics president Brad Stevens

Recently minted Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens took time to talk with TNT sportscaster Ernie Johnson in the pandemic hiatus as the league geared up for a resumed 2019-20 season. They discussed his players’ participation in protests going on at the time and his history as a basketball player.

Much of the conversation between the Celtics head coach and NBA analyst focused on the background of Stevens and what led him to become a coach of the league’s most storied franchise. They discussed his time as a pharmaceutical rep as he figured out what to do once his career as a Division III player ended and touched on his experience playing the game.

Johnson even dug up some footage of Stevens while he was still a high school basketball player, allegedly edited to make the Indiana native look a lot better than he supposedly was.

If you would like to see highlights from Brad Stevens's high school basketball career: pic.twitter.com/6b13gF4U9y — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) June 9, 2020

Judge Stevens’ jumper if you want, but it’s a curious window into an era of the NBA executive’s life we don’t often get to see — watch the video embedded above for the clip, and check out the full talk here if you’d like to hear more.

