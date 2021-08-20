Watch: Hideki Matsuyama's tee shot lands inside a fan's shirt

There's not much that needs to be written to sell this video: Hideki Matsuyama, teeing off on the par-4 10th on Friday at The Northern Trust, slapped his drive well right. His ball hit a cart path and then ... finished inside a fan's shirt?

Yep.

A wayward drive into … a guy’s SHIRT?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ggFebWnHT8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2021

Matsuyama, ever the gentleman, signed the ball for the fan. He did, however, bogey the hole, ending a streak of five consecutive birdies.