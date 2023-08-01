Watch: Heritage football takes the field on July 31
See clips from Heritage's football practice on July 31, 2023.
See clips from Heritage's football practice on July 31, 2023.
It's almost time for the NFL preseason to begin. Here's how to stream every football game.
“It’s a roller coaster of emotions.”
Football is back! This week, the NFL preseason kicks off with the 2023 Hall of Fame Game.
Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller have gotten all the attention on offense, but what will the Giants' wide receiver corps look like this year with so many unproven names?
Follow along with rumors, deals and reactions as we near Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon highlights a quartet of NFL squads that could provide great production if fantasy managers play their cards right.
Team USA has the edge in Group E, but must beat or tie Portugal to ensure its spot in the knockout round. It also looks to fend off Netherlands at the top of the group.
Colorado voted last week to return to the Big 12 in 2024, leaving the Pac-12 conference with just nine teams.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
"I will be back on the field — better and stronger than ever — as soon as possible this season," the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon hands out fantasy grades to all four AFC South squads.
Will the Pac-12 hold together, or are we in for more seismic change?
Legendary Bengals cornerback Ken Riley will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.
As in previous years, there are some teams who don't have an obvious No. 1 running back fantasy managers can draft. Jorge Martin looks to clarify these groups.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the fallout from last week’s news of Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
White was training for the upcoming Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships.
Kelly green is back, and Eagles fans are excited.
Sam Kerr was available, but not needed, as Australia secured its spot in the knockout round.