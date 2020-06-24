WATCH: Here's how the Redskins have stayed in shape this offseason

The 2020 NFL offseason has been unlike any in year's past.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all teams were forced to hold virtual offseason activities, rather than typical in-person minicamp and OTAs. However, teams are slowly reopening their facilities, and players are expected to be able to report for in-person workouts at the end of July for training camp.

While Redskins players have been unable to access the team's facility since mid-March, several members of the roster have not let the situation at hand prevent them from training and working out this offseason.

Earlier this week, top draft choice Chase Young posted a minute-long clip of his workout sessions, which included boxing, bench pressing and agility drills on the beach. Young has had several workout videos make rounds on social media and has even gained the attention of NBA star LeBron James.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins has used this offseason, in his words, to get in the "best shape of [his] life." Haskins has lost 11 pounds, cut his body fat by 6% and thrown his fair share of darts to his receivers during workouts. The quarterback has also worked out with other former star wide receivers Antonio Brown and Chad Johnson in Florida, and believes he's benefitted from it.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

Wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims and Kelvin Harmon have all worked out with Haskins this offseason, too. The four were supposed to train in Florida together at first, but have stayed in Virginia to train due to the virus.

Running back Derrius Guice has been one of the few players allowed in the facility, as he's continued to rehab his injured knee from last year. But based on a recent video of Guice squatting, the third-year running back appears to be in great shape.

Story continues

On the defensive side of the ball, both Ryan Kerrigan and Daron Payne have been filmed pushing a truck to stay in shape. Kerrigan tried to downplay the act, but let's face it, pushing a truck is quite the feat.

So, while the Redskins haven't been able to work out as a team in months, several of their players appear to be in great shape for when football does resume. And during this weird offseason, that's an excellent sign.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO SPORTS UNCOVERED

Stay connected to the Redskins with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

WATCH: Here's how the Redskins have stayed in shape this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington