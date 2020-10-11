Watch: Henry Ruggs III makes incredible catch in return to help Raiders score first vs Chiefs

It didn’t take long into the Raiders week five game against the Chiefs for Henry Ruggs III to make his presence felt. The rookie had been out since week two with a knee injury. And on the Raiders’ first drive, he made the kind of catch that let everyone know why he was the first receiver taken in this year’s draft.





In third and ten from their own 30, Derek Carr drops back and threw a pass for Ruggs who had cornerback Rashad Fenton in his face. Ruggs leaped up and plucked the ball in over Fenton for a 46-yard gain.

The catch put the Raiders at the KC 24-yard-line, allowing them to get on the board first in the game on a 38-yard Daniel Carlson field goal.

