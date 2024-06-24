WATCH: Henry Greenstein talks loaded KU basketball depth, football excitement on K-Nation

LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) – After injuries plagued Kansas men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament run in 2024, head coach Bill Self sought after depth in the offseason.

Lawrence Journal-World sports editor Henry Greenstein made the trip to the K-Nation studio to talk about the 2024-25 Jayhawk roster and what to look out for when the season rolls around.

With Self and crew still battling self-imposed scholarship reductions – and 12 of 13 possible scholarship players on the current roster – Greenstein was asked if going after another scholarship athlete would be worth it.

“I think the best strategy is probably to get the penalty out of the way this year,” Greenstein said. “I mean, they’re already so deep with the 12 scholarship players they do have and the wealth of talent they’ve been able to acquire, whereas next year, you know, you’re going to lose to Dajuan Harris to graduation, K.J. Adams, Hunter Dickinson, as well as Zeke Mayo, the Lawrence native.”

With the abundance of talent on the roster, Greenstein thinks an extra scholarship will be more useful for the 2025-26 season.

“Next year, you’re going to want to have 13 players on scholarship,” Greenstein said. “So given that they do have the privilege, such it is, of choosing either this year or next to only have 12, I think just simply with all the wide range of players, they’ve been able to get a board this time around, I would say stick with 12 [this year].”

Greenstein and the K-Nation team also talks about the Elmarko Jackson injury, the importance of a deep unit after watching the NCAA tournament and some KU football and the excitement around the year to come.

The full interview with Greenstein can be watched above.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10. It’s a 30-minute weekly sports special revolving around K-State and KU sports. Click here for more K-Nation content.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.