How to watch Heisman Trophy Ceremony show on TV, live stream

Alabama football's Bryce Young is one of four Heisman finalists that will be in New York City on Saturday for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony.

Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are the four finalists. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson was not named a finalist despite leading the country in sacks and tackles for a loss.

Young is the clear favorite (-5000) to win the award, according to BetMGM's odds.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's Heisman Trophy ceremony.

How to watch 2021 Heisman Trophy Ceremony show on TV, live stream

Start time: 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 11

TV: ESPN

ESPN broadcasters for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony show will include Chris Fowler, Holly Rowe and Marty Smith.

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN2 is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

