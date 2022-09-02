WATCH: New Heisman House commercial featuring Bryce Young

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy for his outstanding performance in the 2021 college football season. It marked the fourth time a player from the Crimson Tide was the recipient.

Winning the Heisman Trophy comes with its fair share of perks. One of which is being included in Nissan’s ‘Heisman House’ commercials.

What makes this scenario interesting is that without the newly adopted name, image, likeness (NIL) policy by the NCAA, Young would not have been able to participate, as he is a rising junior.

The commercial features Young briefly in the beginning, and the main focus is on introducing him to the competitive nature of the house.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide football team as their 2022 season gets underway.

