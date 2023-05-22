WATCH: ‘New Heights Live’ with Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Creed Humphrey and more special guests

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce hosted their first-ever live show at Kansas City Music Hall ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

To this point, the fans in attendance were the only ones to witness the fun, laughter and general craziness ensue. Now, all fans can watch a live taping with some extra never-before-seen moments included.

The show features opening remarks from Roger Goodell, who does a great job making fun of himself. The show features a star-studded group of guest appearances, with Creed Humphrey, Eric Stonestreet, Tony Gonzalez, Chad Henne, and Patrick Mahomes all showing up to support the Kelce brothers.

During the course of the show, they lead the crowd in a live “no dumb questions” segment, get to use a t-shirt cannon, chug some beers and Jason pays off a Super Bowl bet made with his brother. It’s a blast and you’re not going to want to miss a moment of it.

Be sure to check out the video at the top of the page or over on the “New Heights” YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire