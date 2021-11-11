How to Watch/Hear/Stream Penn State football vs. Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines are heading to Happy Valley and looking to leave with a win to keep in the running for the Big Ten West Division. Standing in their way will be a Penn State team looking to prove something, and perhaps embrace the role of spoiler.

Penn State has won the last two meetings in this series in Beaver Stadium and three of the last four overall meetings. A win will surely earn some respect from the College Football Playoff selection committee and help give the bowl outlook a boost with just two games remaining in the regular season.

Here’s how to catch this weekend’s game between Penn State and Michigan.

Basic Info

When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Beaver Stadium (State College, PA)

How to watch/listen

Broadcast: ABC

Online: ESPN+

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Find a local Penn State radio affiliate near you

