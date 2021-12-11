How to Watch/Hear/Stream Penn State basketball vs. Michigan State

Penn State is back on the road Saturday as the Nittany Lions look to even their record in Big Ten play. Penn State visits Michigan State for a Saturday afternoon Big Ten matchup after snapping a two-game losing skid at home earlier this week.

Penn State is 1-2 in games played away from Happy Valley early on this season with a road loss to UMass and a loss to LSU in the Emerald Coast Classic. Penn State picked up a win in the consolation game of the Emerald Coast Classic against Oregon State. Penn State lost their Big Ten opener against Ohio State on Sunday night, and their road trip to East Lansing doesn’t appear to be the most favorable spot for a Big Ten rebound.

Here’s hoping Penn State basketball finds a way to leave East Lansing with a win, unlike the football team in the regular-season finale.

Basic Info

When: Saturday, December 11 at 2:00 p.m.

Where: Breslin Center (East Lansing, MI)

How to watch/listen

Broadcast: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Find a local Penn State radio affiliate near you

