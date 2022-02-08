How to Watch/Hear/Stream Penn State Men’s Basketball vs. Michigan

Penn State men’s basketball returns home to the Bryce Jordan Cener, and they do so once again hoping to rebound from a tough loss on the road in Big Ten play. Penn State hosts the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday evening in State College, and the Nittany Lions ar hoping to make it back-to-back wins at home after scoring a double-overtime thriller over Iowa last week.

Michigan has dominated the all-time series on the basketball court. Lie Penn State, the Wolverines are also coming off a tough loss over the weekend. While Penn State played Wisconsin to the final play of the game in Madison, the Wolverines were coming up on the wrong end of the scoreboard against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Here’s how to catch all of the action, with a later tipoff time, from the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday.

Basic Info

When: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.

Where: Bryce Jordan Center (State College, PA)

How to watch/listen

Broadcast: ESPN2

Online: WatchESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Find a local Penn State radio affiliate near you

