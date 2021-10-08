Watch: Hear what Sean McVay told Rams in locker room after win vs. Seahawks

Sean McVay was disappointed with the way his team played last week against the Cardinals in their 37-20 loss. It was a poor performance from the Rams after they looked so good in the first three games of the season.

He should be much more pleased with the resilience they showed Thursday night against the Seahawks. They beat Seattle 26-17 on the road, an impressive win in a tough environment to avoid a two-game losing streak.

He was excited after the win in the locker room, handing out two game balls and giving a speech to his players – as he always does after wins. Hear what he told his team in the video below before giving out game balls to Robert Woods and Aaron Donald.

“Great job finding a way. We came in this locker room saying we’re going to find a way. You guys did that. All three phases contributed. Give it up for yourselves.”