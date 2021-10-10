Watch: Hayden Hurst TD catch gives Falcons 17-0 lead

Following a drive that saw Kyle Pitts score his first career touchdown with the Falcons, tight end Hayden Hurst scored his first of the season. Matt Ryan connected with Hurst for a 17-yard catch and score to give the team a 17-0 lead over the New York Jets in the first half.

Watch Hurst score below, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account.

