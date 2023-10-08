WATCH: Hawks' Boris Katchouk scores from the high slot
Blackhawks’ Boris Katchouk scores a goal in Saturday’s preseason game vs. the Blues
We had another fun day of college football.
Bryce Harper led the way for the Phillies, and Clayton Kershaw did the opposite for the Dodgers in Saturday's NLDS Game 1s.
The Canes had a win in the bag before a stunning decision ended Miami's undefeated season.
Caleb Williams and USC outlasted Arizona in triple-overtime, but it was not a promising performance from the Trojans.
The Yellow Jackets scored a 44-yard TD with one second left.
The 21-year-old phenom was virtually unknown when the Rangers took him in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
The Phillies dealt the Braves their worst loss of the entire season in Game 1 of the NLDS, and Bryce Harper played a key role.
On Saturday, the Twins joined the list of teams that have fallen victim to the mighty Alvarez in the postseason.
No. 10 Notre Dame’s dreams of a College Football Playoff berth were almost certainly put to rest with a 33-20 loss at No. 25 Louisville.
Bobby Green scored what is unquestionably the most significant victory over his long MMA career when he essentially knocked out surging Grant Dawson with one punch Saturday at Apex.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter in an easy win.
Messi returned to the field for 35 minutes off the bench, but couldn't find a goal, and Inter Miami's long-shot playoff hopes officially disappeared.
Sean Murphy said after NLDS Game 1 that he believes he touched J.T. Realmuto's bat. It ultimately led to the Phillies' third run.
Double. Single. Single. Double. Home run. 96.7 mph groundout. Walk. Double.
Gunnar Henderson was caught stealing in the bottom of the ninth after a leadoff single.
This Alabama team isn't one of Nick Saban's best. But the Tide are first in the SEC West and still in the CFP picture.
His older brother, Bronny, took his only known visit to check out the Buckeyes last September and was present on the sidelines for a football game against Notre Dame.
Biles would have won gold if she wasn't deducted for taking a safety measure on the Yurchenko double pike.
Here's how to watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas game this week, plus the rest of the Week 6 college football schedule.
Megan Rapinoe's penultimate NWSL regular-season game was a celebration of her legendary career.